Mets, Pirates benches clear after Pete Alonso hit by pitch

After the Pirates hit the Mets with four pitches Saturday night, an early plunking on Sunday cleared the benches.

Right after the Mets took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, Johan Oviedo’s first pitch to Pete Alonso was a 96 mph fastball that ran inside and caught him on the left arm. Alonso was not pleased, first staring down Oviedo as he walked to first before jawing at the young right-hander.

That led to the benches and bullpens clearing, though no punches were thrown and the teams quickly retreated to their respective sides. Jeff McNeil did have to hold back Alonso, who was still heated.

The Mets and Pirates benches cleared after Pete Alonso was hit by a pitch in the first inning. PIX11

After a meeting between the umpires, both benches were warned — much to the dismay of manager Buck Showalter, who had a long conversation with home plate umpire Phil Cuzzi after the decision was handed out.

The Mets have now been hit by a league-leading 102 pitches this season — three shy of the MLB record (since 1901) set by the Reds last season.