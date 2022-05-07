Mets-Phillies rained out for second consecutive day

The Mets will have another 24 hours to bask in their remarkable, come-from-behind victory.

For the second straight day, their game with the Phillies was postponed due to heavy rain. The two teams will now play a single-admission doubleheader at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday beginning at 12:35 p.m. The Mets’ scheduled starters are Max Scherzer and Chris Bassitt, although who is pitching which game is uncertain at the moment. Friday night’s game will be part of an Aug. 20 doubleheader.

In the series opener on Thursday, the Mets rallied from a six-run, ninth-inning deficit for a thrilling 8-7 win.