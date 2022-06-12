Mets phenom Francisco Alvarez is waiting for his star turn

BINGHAMTON — At 20 years old, Francisco Alvarez is tied for the youngest player in the Eastern League and the fourth-youngest position player in all of Double-A.

And yet, the Mets’ top prospect is not satisfied with just being ahead of most players his age.

“I think Vladdy, Acuña, Tatis Jr. — those guys were in my spot and they’re already in the bigs,” Alvarez said recently through an interpreter, correctly noting that Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Ronald Acuña Jr. and Fernando Tatis Jr. — three of the game’s biggest young stars — all made their MLB debuts as 20-year-olds.

“So I want people to treat me as a man. That’s how I feel.”