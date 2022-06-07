Mets’ Pete Alonso, Starling Marte injured vs. Padres

The Mets might be facing an injury double-whammy.

First baseman Pete Alonso and outfielder Starling Marte both left Tuesday’s game against the Padres in San Diego after separate — but worrisome — injuries.

Marte was caught stealing in the top of the first inning and limped his way off the field. He stayed in the game, though he was slowed in his return to the dugout after fielding.

Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim tags out Starling Marte as he attempted to steal second base. Getty Images

Alonso exited the game in the second after taking a Yu Darvish pitch on the right hand as he checked his swing. J.D. Davis entered as a pinch runner in his stead.

In addition to Alonso, Brandon Nimmo and Jeff McNeil — two of the Mets’ first five hitters on the night — were hit by Darvish pitches.

Entering Tuesday night’s game, the Mets led MLB with 40 hits-by-pitch.