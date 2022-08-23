Mets’ Pete Alonso snaps his bat after strikeout vs. Yankees

The Subway Series pressure may be getting to Pete Alonso.

The Mets’ slugger, who has been slumping recently, snapped his bat in half over his leg after striking out against Yankees starter Frankie Montas in the fourth inning Tuesday night.

Alonso, who was 1-for-3 in the game as of the sixth inning, is 1-for-7 thus far in this two-game Subway Series at the Stadium.

Pete Alonso walks to the dugout after breaking his bat over his knee in frustration after striking out vs. the Yankees. AP

In the bottom of the inning, Alonso had to watch Yankees slugger Aaron Judge belt his 48th homer of the season, a solo shot that gave the Yankees a 1-0 lead.

The Yankees held a 2-1 lead in the top of the sixth until Alonso jump-started a Mets’ rally.

Alonso singled up the middle in his third at-bat in the sixth inning and ended up scoring from first on a Jeff McNeil double, despite stumbling trying to score. Alonso was able to score the tying run after Gleyber Torres decided to try to run to second to tag out McNeil (who was safe) after receiving Judge’s cut off throw, rather than throw home to keep Alonso on third.