Mets owner Steve Cohen ‘likes’ tweet shading MLB owners

We sadly never got to observe George Steinbrenner in the social media era, but Mets owner Steve Cohen is our consolation prize.

Cohen, the hedge fund titan, liked a tweet by a Royals blogger named David Lesky, which read, “Maybe I’m way off here but I don’t think MLB would ever accept an offer from the MLBPA. They want to have the upper hand. They want their offer accepted or denied.”

Cohen’s social media activity comes amid news that MLB owners are pushing for an extra tier on the competitive balance tax (CBT) to enforce on franchises that engaged in “runaway spending.”

The Mets and perhaps the Dodgers are the franchises right now whom this potential CBT tier would apply to.

Mets owner Steve Cohen liked a tweet shading MLB owners. Screengrab / Twitter

Steve Cohen and Mr. Met Getty Images

This offseason, before the MLB lockout, the Mets committed over $200 million total to pitcher Max Scherzer, outfielder Starling Marte and infielder Eduardo Escobar. As of December it was possible that they were barreling toward a $300 million payroll — a number unprecedented in baseball history.

Cohen’s estimated $16 billion net worth dwarfs that of all other MLB owners. The next highest is Blue Jays owner Edward Rogers III at $11.5 billion; the vast majority of the 28 others are worth below $5 billion.

Cohen told The Post’s Joel Sherman that the like was “totally unintentional,” and that “he does not even know how to retweet.”