Mets’ Opening Day pushed back to night game

Mets fans will have to wait to see their team kick off their season — a few hours, that is.
Thursday’s Opening Day game against the Nationals was delayed three hours because of inclement weather.
Instead of the scheduled 4 p.m. start time, the game will begin at 7:05 p.m.
Tylor Megill, taking the place of injured ace Jacob deGrom, will face off against veteran lefty Patrick Corbin.
