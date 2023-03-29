Mets’ Omar Narvaez to catch Max Scherzer on Opening Day

MIAMI — Omar Narvaez was behind the plate for three of Max Scherzer’s starts this spring and liked the chemistry that was quick to develop between them.

“I know he likes to call some pitches, but I felt even when he was calling his pitches I was right on it with him,” Narvaez said Wednesday after a Mets workout at loanDepot park.

Scherzer is among the pitchers this spring who wore the PitchCom on his glove, allowing him to signal pitches to the catcher when needed, an added option this season with the pitch clock.

Narvaez, a free-agent signing in the offseason, will be behind the plate for Thursday’s opener. Buck Showalter had the option of starting Narvaez or Tomas Nido, whose right-handed bat might not have been preferable against Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara.

"Max doesn't care, and if he did both these guys he's comfortable throwing to," Showalter said. "That worked out well this spring, so you can see why both of them are ranked so high in catching. That is something we feel we have improved in."





Max Scherzer talks strategy with Omar Narvaez earlier in spring training. Corey Sipkin for the NY Post

Elieser Hernandez will begin the season on the injured list with a right shoulder strain, according to general manager Billy Eppler.

The right-hander, who arrived in an offseason trade with the Marlins, was shaky in spring training as the Mets considered him for the bullpen and as potential rotation depth. Hernandez has been playing catch.

Eppler didn’t officially announce the Opening Day roster — the Mets have until noon on Thursday — but acknowledged the Mets aren’t bringing a taxi squad to Miami.

Those who were with the team Wednesday (meaning they will be placed on the Opening Day roster) included relievers Dennis Santana and Stephen Nogosek for the final two bullpen openings.

Bryce Montes de Oca was set to undergo surgery on his right elbow to remove loose bodies, according to Eppler.

The right-hander was sidelined midway in spring training with discomfort in his forearm.

The Mets have not divulged a timetable for his return to the mound.

The Mets have won five of their last six season openers and 13 of their last 17.

Their .656 winning percentage on Opening Day is the best among major league teams.

The Mets lost their first eight openers and have posted a 40-13 record on Opening Day since then.

Scherzer will become the first pitcher to start for and against the Mets on Opening Day.

The right-hander was the Nationals’ starting pitcher for the 2015 and ’19 season openers against the Mets.