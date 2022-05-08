Mets officially release Robinson Cano to end rocky saga

Robinson Cano’s star-crossed tenure with the Mets is officially over.

Designated for assignment on Monday by the Mets, Cano went unclaimed and was released on Sunday.

The Mets officially released Robinson Cano on Sunday. Getty Images

After producing an .896 OPS in the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season, Cano missed all of last year following his second PED suspension. The 39-year-old former Yankee got off to a slow start this year, slashing .195/.233/.268 before he was designated for assignment.

His release comes five days before the Mets meet his former team, the Mariners.