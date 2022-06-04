Mets offense falls flat again in another loss to Dodgers

LOS ANGELES — Road kill on the 405 Freeway has shown only slightly less life over the past two days than this Mets lineup.

About now, the Mets could use a game against the Phillies or Nationals, two NL East foes they utterly destroyed on their last homestand. But the schedule says they have to face the Dodgers and their unrelenting pitching staff.

A night after getting shut out for the first time this season, the Mets managed only a Pete Alonso solo homer Friday in a 6-1 loss before 52,505 at Chavez Ravine. The Mets lost a second straight game for only the third time this season.

Francisco Lindor returned to the lineup after missing the previous game with a fractured right middle finger (he jammed his hand in the double doors in his hotel suite) and went 0-for-4 to end his streak of 10 straight games with at least one RBI. Lindor had an opportunity to deliver in the eighth with two runners on base, but grounded out against Daniel Hudson to end the inning.

Chris Bassitt’s West Coast blahs continued. After getting roughed up at San Francisco on May 24 for his worst performance with the Mets, the right-hander allowed two two-run homers that accounted for the Dodgers’ scoring against him over six innings. One of the runs was unearned.

Mookie Betts rounds second base after stealing second base and advancing to third on a wild pitch during the Mets’ 5-1 loss to the Dodgers. AP

The Mets (35-19) still have eight games remaining on this Southern California trip and could use at least a decent showing against playoff-caliber teams to dispel the notion they aren’t merely a product of a weak NL East schedule. The Mets still lead the Braves by 8 ½ games in the division.

After 15 scoreless innings to begin this series, the Mets finally broke through in the seventh inning Friday on Alonso’s leadoff homer against Yency Almonte. The homer was Alonso’s team-leading 14th of the season and gave him 48 RBIs.

Lefty Tyler Anderson muzzled the Mets over six innings, in which he allowed three hits and struck out five. A night earlier, the Mets received a similar reception from Tony Gonsolin, who fired six shutout innings. Walker Buehler and Julio Urias are on deck for the Dodgers, who have hardly resembled the team that got swept in three games by the Pirates before the Mets arrived.

Pete Alonso accepts congratulations from J.D. Davis (left) after hitting a solo home run in the seventh inning of the Mets’ loss. AP

Cody Bellinger blasted a two-run homer in the second inning to give the Dodgers a 2-0 lead. Justin Turner singled leading off the inning before Bellinger hit a cutter into the right-field seats for his sixth homer of the season.

In the fourth, Bellinger led off by reaching on Eduardo Escobar’s error. Zach McKinstry, with one out, hit the Dodgers’ second homer of the game. It was the seventh blast allowed by Bassitt in his last four starts. He had allowed only four homers in his previous seven starts.

Trea Turner’s infield RBI single in the seventh extended the Dodgers’ lead to 5-1 after Mookie Betts singled against Joely Rodriguez and stole second before advancing to third on a wild pitch by Stephen Nogosek. Chris Taylor blasted a two-out homer in the eighth against Nogosek to complete the Dodgers’ scoring. The run was the first allowed by Nogosek in six appearances this season.

The Mets received a leadoff single from J.D. Davis in the fifth, but hopes of a rally were short-lived; Mark Canha hit into a double play ahead of an Escobar single. Anderson retired Jeff McNeil to end the inning.