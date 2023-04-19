Mets, Nimmo overcome Max Scherzer glove ejection to top Dodgers

LOS ANGELES — Max Scherzer’s ejection from Wednesday’s game will have residual effects, but in the moment the Mets survived.

Brandon Nimmo’s 5-for-5 performance that included a homer and six innings of solid work from the bullpen carried the Mets to a 5-3 victory over the Dodgers.

The Mets, in winning for the sixth time in seven games, won the series.

Scherzer was ejected by umpiring crew chief Phil Cuzzi before the bottom of the fourth inning after he was examined a second time for illegal substances.

It left manager Buck Showalter to stretch out a bullpen that has received plenty of recent work.

Jimmy Yacabonis, Jeff Brigham, Drew Smith, David Robertson and Adam Ottavino combined to allow three runs over the final six innings.

Robertson allowed an RBI double to J.D. Martinez in the eighth that pulled the Dodgers within a run, but got the final two outs with the lead intact.





Brandon Nimmo was 5-for-5 with a homer run against the Dodgers on Wednesday. AP





Max Scherzer was ejected after three innings in a sticky glove controversy on Wednesday. AP

Mark Canha provided insurance in the ninth with a two-run double that extended the Mets’ lead to 5-2.

Nimmo’s fifth hit of the afternoon contributed to the rally.

Nimmo blasted a two-run homer in the fifth against Noah Syndergaard that gave the Mets their initial runs.





Francisco Lindor celebrates a double for the Mets on Wednesday. Getty Images

In the sixth he delivered an RBI single.