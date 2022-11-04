Mets may avoid free agents who have qualifying offers

The Mets are believed less likely to sign free agents for which draft picks will be lost (the ones who have received qualifying offers). The Mets only say it’s part of the equation, but their build-from-within MO may value picks more than some others.

One free agent of interest who’ll receive the $19.65M QO is Carlos Rodon, so that may limit the field of starters to consider (Tyler Anderson may, too). Aaron Judge also will receive a QO.

In the meantime, the Mets will give the QO to Jacob deGrom, Edwin Diaz, Brandon Nimmo, Chris Bassitt and possibly Taijuan Walker.

Carlos Rodon may be of interest to the Mets, but they may not want to pay the draft pick cost. Getty Images

The Mets did a great job in free agency last year, but will need to rebuild about half their rotation and more than half their bullpen. It’s tricky for the pen: the free-agent reliever list looks thin, and the Mets don’t have prospect depth, especially after they dealt three lefties, including Thomas Szapucki, for Darin Ruf.

James McCann is a trade candidate. The Cardinals could use a veteran catcher.

Special thanks to Harold Kaufman, outgoing Mets PR director. A true pro and always a pleasure.

Caught up with Keith Hernandez, who famously told his SNY audience he requested not to broadcast Phillies games because he couldn’t watch their poor defense, and he said by phone he liked their chances due to a deeper lineup and top three starters.

He also praised baseball president Dave Dombrowski for improving the up-the-middle defense with center fielder Brandon Marsh and shortstop Bryson Stott, and noted third baseman Alec Bohm’s transformation (“someone got to him”).

He said with Bryce Harper having to DH, the corner infield and outfield positions aren’t great, but noted that in a short series “you can get by.” In the end, he predicted; “I think [the Phillies] are going to beat ’em.”