Mets’ Max Scherzer scratched with injury, Opening Day in doubt

PORT ST. LUCIE – Max Scherzer’s bothersome right hamstring scratched him from a final start in spring training Saturday, leaving further questions about the rotation as the Mets prepare to break camp.

A day after Jacob deGrom was diagnosed with a stress reaction on his right scapula that will keep him on the injured list for a significant stretch to begin the season, Scherzer’s hamstring became a focal point.

Max Scherzer was scratched from his spring training start on Saturday. Corey Sipkin

The right-hander said he felt tightness in the muscle while running Thursday, but still expected to pitch in a minor league game two days later. But upon loosening up for his appearance the hamstring tightened and he didn’t want to risk further injury.

Scherzer would have been the obvious choice to replace deGrom as the Opening Day starter in Washington on Thursday, but says it’s “too soon” to say if that’s an option. Manager Buck Showalter hasn’t ruled out the possibility of Scherzer for the opener.