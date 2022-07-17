Mets’ Max Scherzer raves about Nationals’ Juan Soto

CHICAGO — If Mets brass wants a recommendation on one of Max Scherzer’s former superstar teammates from Washington, he’s willing to give it.

But Scherzer told The Post on Sunday he isn’t about to get emotionally attached to the idea the Mets could pursue Juan Soto in a trade.

“That is the front office’s job, but all I can tell you is he is great,” Scherzer said before the Mets played the Cubs at Wrigley Field. “He’s a great person, a great teammate. I really enjoyed playing with him and I can only say good things about him.”

Soto recently rejected the Nationals’ contract extension offer of $440 million over 15 years and can be had in a trade, according to The Post’s Jon Heyman.

Nationals right fielder Juan Soto (22) adjusts his batting gloves. James A. Pittman/USA TODAY Sports

Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer (21) delivers the ball during a game against the Cubs. David Banks/USA TODAY Sports

Scherzer — who like Soto is represented by Scott Boras — indicated he isn’t surprised Soto rejected the proposal, especially amid reports the Lerner family is looking to sell the Nationals.

“You have to understand everybody’s vying interest,” Scherzer said. “The player is Juan — he wants to win first and foremost. I feel like that is his moral compass on a career decision. Take the money and throw it out the window. I try to put myself in his shoes.”

The 23-year-old outfielder doesn’t hit free agency until after the 2024 season. Any team trading for Soto would have to surrender a haul in prospects and be ready to spend the dollars needed to secure him long term. The Mets, under owner Steve Cohen, and a top-heavy farm system that includes stud catching prospect Francisco Alvarez, fit the criteria.

“The toughest thing for [Soto] is he’s getting the whole business side of this game and he’s extremely young,” said Scherzer, who was part of the Nationals’ 2019 World Series-winning team with Soto. “He’s mature beyond his years to be able to handle it. I just know it’s tougher as a player when you are doing this, going through this.

“You get some zeroes thrown behind it and it gets pretty crazy, but you have to have a good head on your shoulders and tune it out and just go out and play baseball.”