Mets’ Max Scherzer ‘building back up’ in other strong outing

OAKLAND, Calif. — For a second straight day the Mets gifted an ace starting pitcher with early runs. The difference this time was they stuck.

After Jacob deGrom’s worst start in four seasons, Max Scherzer provided a sense of stability for the Mets on Sunday in their 13-4 victory over the Athletics.

“You get those runs early, you get to there and you just go to work,” said Scherzer, who allowed one earned run on four hits over six innings with seven strikeouts and one walk. “I was doing my job throwing up zeroes and then we go and explode. Those are always fun to have happen.”

DeGrom a day earlier was given a three-run lead in the first inning. But the right-hander scuffled and was removed after the fourth, having allowed five runs. It snapped his MLB record streak of 40 straight starts allowing three earned runs or fewer. The Mets never recovered in a 10-4 loss.

Max Scherzer picked up the win for the Mets on Sunday. USA TODAY Sports

On this day Scherzer extended to 91 pitches, in his second start off the injured list. In his return last Monday from an oblique irritation he retired all 18 batters he faced in Milwaukee, departing after 68 pitches.

Scherzer’s likely final regular-season task will be facing the Braves this weekend.

“The oblique fatigued at the same rate as the arm, that is the good that came out of this,” Scherzer said. “I’m building back up where I need to be, and I’m in a good spot and hopefully next weekend when I get the ball I get to 100 pitches. That would be a good number to hit. I am doing everything right and we have got a good plan for this so hopefully it works out.”

Starling Marte underwent a CT scan on his fractured right middle finger that showed “improved healing,” according to the team. The outfielder will partake in baseball activities as tolerated. Marte has not resumed hitting or throwing as he recovers from the injury, which was sustained on a hit by pitch in Pittsburgh on Sept. 6.

Buck Showalter said he’s got a tentative plan for next weekend’s pitching rotation in Atlanta, but will wait until later in the week to finalize it. Carlos Carrasco and Taijuan Walker are scheduled to face the Marlins the next two games. It’s possible Showalter will move deGrom ahead of Chris Bassitt in the rotation. Such an alignment would leave deGrom in position to start on full rest the following Wednesday’s regular-season finale if that game is significant for the Mets.

Francisco Lindor finished 3-for-5 with three RBIs and extended his streak to 17 straight games reaching base. Lindor is 26-for-72 (.361) over that stretch with four homers and 17 RBIs.