Mets’ Max Scherzer bitten by his dog on hand

LOS ANGELES — Max Scherzer has a new injury to mend, but likely not one that will cost him additional time on the injured list.

At home in Florida, the Mets right-hander was bitten by one of his dogs in recent days, according to a source. The bite was to Scherzer’s non-pitching (left) hand, lessening the team’s concern. Scherzer is on the IL with an oblique strain and rehabbing for a potential July return to the Mets.

Scherzer’s dog bite occurred in a week when Francisco Lindor jammed his right middle finger in the double doors in his hotel suite and missed a game. Lindor, diagnosed with a fracture, returned to the Mets’ lineup Friday night.

Before the Mets opened their four-game series against the Dodgers that is continuing through the weekend, manager Buck Showalter said the 37-year-old Scherzer’s rehab from the oblique strain was progressing in a satisfactory manner.

Max Scherzer is still recovering from an oblique strain. AP

“Who knows what he is doing away from the [complex], he has probably had four or five sides by now,” Showalter said. “His ‘want to’ is off the charts, but from what we can tell he is doing well.”