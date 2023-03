Opening Day has often been been kind to the Mets.

They have the best winning percentage in MLB on Opening Day, having gone 40-21 in season-opening games.

The Mets and their $364 million roster will look to continue that success on Thursday when they begin the 2023 MLB season against the Marlins in Miami.

Max Scherzer will start for the Mets, while Sandy Alcantara will start for the Marlins.

What you need to know