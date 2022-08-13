Mets’ Mark Canha steps in nicely at third base: ‘Oh, thank God’

Mark Canha did not have a glove suitable for third base, or any recent experience at the position. He did, however, have some experience at the hot corner, and that made him the Mets’ best candidate Friday night.

The left fielder played his fifth career game at third base (and first since 2016) with the Mets experiencing an infield emergency during their 2-1, 10-inning loss to the Phillies at Citi Field.

Third baseman Eduardo Escobar was pulled in the second inning with what the Mets termed left side tightness, one batter after second baseman Jeff McNeil sustained a right thumb laceration (manager Buck Showalter said he believed Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins stepped on McNeil’s thumb on a play at first) to create the jam.

The Mets have more power, but less flexibility, with Daniel Vogelbach and Darin Ruf on the roster. Canha told Showalter that he had played third before — though he may not have mentioned how long ago “before” was — and so he was moved from left field to third. Luis Guillorme, meanwhile, took over second base and Tyler Naquin came in to play left field.

“You’re kind of just hoping they don’t hit it to you ever,” said Canha, whose hope was dashed in the fourth inning, when J.T. Realmuto hit a ground ball that Canha, using his bigger outfield glove, cleanly fielded and threw to first for the out.

Mark Canha, who had to play third base unexpectedly, throws out J.T. Realmuto on a groundout during the Mets’ 2-1, 10-inning loss to the Phillies. N.Y. Post: Charles Wenzelberg

“As soon as he caught it, I was like, ‘Oh, thank God,’ ” Mets starter Max Scherzer said.

Canha said he had no idea when the last time was that he took ground balls at third. He regularly played the spot for a few weeks in the minors in 2014, which was before many teams played the shift — which made his next chance more challenging.

In the sixth inning, Philadelphia’s Darick Hall hit a bullet to shallow right field, where Canha had been stationed because of the shift. Guillorme dove in front of Canha, who was shielded and could not cleanly field the short hop. Hall reached safely, but was erased on a double play.

“It’s kind of a crazy play; that’s a different kind of play,” said Canha, whose teammates and manager appreciated the emergency work.

“Mark’s always prepared,” Showalter said. “He’s a baseball player.”

Showalter said he is confident Dominic Smith has not seen the last of the major leagues. He is not quite as confident, however, that the next time he is called up, his destination will be Queens.

“He’s going to get an opportunity again up here, if not for us, somebody else,” Showalter said. “But I’m hoping it’s for us because we like Dom.”

Smith was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Thursday, completing his rehab assignment, but was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse.

He had sustained a right ankle sprain July 16 that put him on the shelf, and the lefty slugger’s job had disappeared by the time he could return. The Mets’ trade for Vogelbach, a lefty DH, took up one spot, and when they acquired Naquin, a lefty capable of playing left field, it used up another. Smith had been replaced after 58 games in which he never got going, hitting .194 without a home run.

The Mets traded J.D. Davis, his former DH platoon partner, but held on to Smith at the deadline and will have him around as depth.

“I still feel like there’ll be a need for him somewhere along the way,” Showalter said of the well-liked Smith. “And he’s had a good attitude about it. He understands where we are and what we’re trying to get done here, and waiting around for him to come off the [IL] wasn’t necessarily something we wanted to do.”

Dominic Smith Corey Sipkin

Smith, who was excellent in 2019 and 2020 but has struggled in limited roles since, may have played his final game with the Mets. The club will have a choice to make with the 27-year-old first baseman/left fielder, who is eligible for his third year of arbitration this offseason.

“I think he also understands where this game is going to take him if he stays true — he has the ability to play up here and impact the team,” Showalter said. “It’s nice to have him here but also down the road, I hear [Syracuse manager] Kevin Boles and the people down there speak real highly about the way he’s going about his business. That will bode well for him.”

The next chapter of the Mets and Braves rivalry, with the two longtime nemeses fighting atop the NL East once more, has been fun to watch for Mike Piazza.

The Hall of Fame catcher said he recently has seen Chipper Jones — whom he first referred to as “Larry” — and is looking forward to seeing John Smoltz after the Mets took four of five from the Braves last weekend.

The Mets and Braves, in the late-1990s and early 2000s, had some classic battles, including the 1999 NLCS. The Atlanta teams led by Smoltz, Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine and Jones usually won.

“The frustrating part was when we were going up against the Braves, and everyone [was] saying, ‘Well, you guys always struggled with them.’ Well, they had four Hall of Famers,” Piazza said while speaking at a Citi Field event to celebrate his partnership with True Vodka and the Mets.

“I think maybe it’s good that as sort of the next generation, sometimes you just need to turn the page,” he said. “The new guys don’t know about the sort of struggles we had.”

Piazza will be at Old-Timers’ Day on Aug. 27.

“I just want to make contact,” Piazza said. “If I hit the ball hard, everyone’s like, ‘Go oppo [opposite]’. Go oppo? I haven’t swung a bat in seven years.”

Trevor May had pitched three times since being activated Aug. 3, but never in consecutive days.

Showalter said he soon wants to see whether May, who missed three months with right triceps inflammation, can begin to become an option on back-to-back days, which would add another weapon and help share the bullpen load.

“Just continually trying to not overload one guy so we can keep them healthy and make them more productive pitchers,” Showalter said.

Francisco Lindor’s fourth-inning single extended his on-base streak to 19 games.