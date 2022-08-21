Mets’ Mark Canha deliers epic bat flip after HR vs. Phillies

New York Mets’ Mark Canha showed Phillies fans what a bat flip looks like on Sunday.

In the ninth inning of a high-scoring game against Philadelphia, Canha swatted a two-run, game-winner homer over the left-field fence at Citizen Bank Park and added some extra pizazz with a bat flip.

The dinger was Canha’s second of the day and eventually helped lift the Mets over the Phillies 10-9.

The Mets outfielder didn’t mind celebrating enthusiastically in enemy territory, tossing up his bat before striding to first base with his right arm lifted up.

The dramatic homer also caused Phillies broadcaster Tom McCarthy to acknowledge the epic bat toss, even if meant his team was losing.

“Oh no, he’s homered again and what a bat flip,” McCarthy said as Canha began to round the bases.

Mark Canha #19 of the New York Mets celebrates on the base paths his two-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies. Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Sunday’s win against the Phillies cushioned the Mets’ NL East lead to four as the Braves lost to the Astros.

Canha, who also hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning, and the Amazin’s will take on the Yankees, their hometown rivals, in The Bronx on Monday for a two-game series.