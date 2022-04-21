Mets’ Mark Canha clears COVID-19 protocols

While the Mets were not fully removed from their COVID-19 scare — bench coach Glenn Sherlock was not cleared Wednesday — they did welcome a key player back from the protocols.

Mark Canha, who had not played since April 13 because of a positive test, was given the green light a couple of hours before the Mets’ 5-2 loss to the Giants. Canha started in left field and went 1-for-4 with an RBI while batting sixth.

Brandon Nimmo (2-for-4) and Canha tested positive, The Post reported, ahead of the Mets’ series against the Diamondbacks last week. Nimmo was activated Tuesday.

Canha is fully vaccinated, his wife, Marci, tweeted last week, saying the outfielder was “doing fine.”

He entered play 8-for-21 (.381) with a .500 on-base percentage.

Mark Canha belts an RBI single during the eighth inning of the Mets’ 5-2 loss to the Giants. Jason Szenes

The Mets activated righty Jake Reed (oblique) from the 10-day injured list and optioned the reliever to Triple-A Syracuse. They designated infielder Matt Reynolds for assignment. Reynolds had been called up and added to the roster when Canha and Nimmo were added to the COVID injured list.

Taijuan Walker, who has been on the 10-day IL with bursitis in his right shoulder since he left his April 11 start early, threw three innings and 45 pitches in an extended spring training game Wednesday in Jupiter, Fla.

<br />

Walker will meet the team in Phoenix, where the Mets will fly for a series against the Diamondbacks, which will begin Friday. The club will decide when he will rejoin the rotation. David Peterson has filled in for Walker and pitched 4 ¹/₃ scoreless innings against the Diamondbacks on Sunday.

Luis Guillorme is barely recognizable, having ditched the full, bushy beard that has made him easy to find. He hopes his at-bats will become barely recognizable, too. The Mets infielder began this series 0-for-12 in six games, so he took a razor to his face.

“I said, ‘Screw it,’ ” Guillorme said. “Just going to take it off and start over.”

The early returns were promising. Guillorme laid down a nice sacrifice bunt in the first game of the doubleheader Tuesday, then knocked his first single of the season in the second game. He went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts, a walk and a run scored on Wednesday.

“It worked,” Guillorme said with a smile.

The old beard did not treat him kindly enough, but he won’t be clean-shaven for long. His cheeks will be adorned with hair as soon as it grows, even if he keeps hitting without the beard.

“I’m not shaving again,” Guillorme said. “This thing’s just going to keep going again. I’m starting over.”