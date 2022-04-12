Mets’ Luis Guillorme gives Robinson Cano needed break

PHILADELPHIA — The Mets won’t be just a two-man show at second base.

Though Jeff McNeil and Robinson Cano are the primary options for the position, manager Buck Showalter went a different route Monday, installing Luis Guillorme at second base in the opener of a three-game series against the Phillies.

McNeil “needed a day,” according to the manager, but Showalter also thought better of starting the 39-year-old Cano for the fourth time in five games to begin the season.

“I don’t want to get ahead of ourselves just because Robinson started out well, to just lose sight that we need to be smart about his playing time,” Showalter said before his team’s 5-4 defeat.

Luis Guillorme Getty Images

Edwin Diaz will be eligible for removal from the bereavement list on Tuesday. The Mets closer was expected to return Monday night, following the death of his grandfather in Puerto Rico.

The Mets announced details for their unveiling of a long-awaited Tom Seaver statue. The unveiling is scheduled for 10:30 a.m., to the right of the home run apple outside Citi Field, before Friday’s home opener.

Seaver’s family will attend, in addition to Hall of Fame catcher Mike Piazza and team owners Steve and Alex Cohen.

The offseason additions of Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos to an already strong Phillies lineup has certainly caught Showalter’s attention.

“They have a chance to have a special team,” Showalter said. “They have got a lot of weapons and they have got people that know how to use them. They are a good baseball team. They have got a lot of ways they can beat you. They are very potent and it’s going to be a good test for us.”

James McCann started behind the plate, continuing an alternation with Tomas Nido over five games. But Showalter said he isn’t committing to any kind of such pattern this early in the season.

“I just want to keep them consistently in the flow,” Showalter said. “They both have skills that we want to take advantage of. If something starts really separating itself. … It’s been great, because [pitchers] guys don’t mind throwing to anybody, either one of those guys.”

Jordan Yamamoto cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Syracuse.