Mets left to sort through fallout of Edwin Diaz’s injury

PORT ST. LUCIE — The trumpets will go silent at Citi Field this season.

Edwin Diaz’s right knee won’t allow such revelry.

The Mets closer is expected to miss the season after an MRI exam Thursday confirmed the worst: He fully tore the patellar tendon in his right knee during Team Puerto Rico’s on-field celebration at the World Baseball Classic on Wednesday night.

Diaz underwent surgery at the Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Thursday and will begin a rehab that typically lasts eight months.

“Edwin is obviously a loss that nobody is going to say is easy to replace, but I was looking at all the people that were missing last year … it just reminds you how many things that are going to get tested along the way,” manager Buck Showalter said.

Diaz, who emerged last season as baseball’s best closer and watched his entrances to Timmy Trumpet’s “Narco” become celebrated moments at home games, sustained the injury in Miami after recording the final out of Puerto Rico’s 5-2 victory over the Dominican Republic.





Edwin Diaz #39 of Puerto Rico is helped off the field after being injured. Getty Images

Diaz was in the middle of a celebration in which his teammates were jumping up and down.

Diaz fell to the ground and had to be carried most of the way off the field before he was placed in a wheelchair.

Brandon Nimmo was at home watching on TV and the first to text Showalter with the news that Diaz had been injured.

“I saw [Diaz] on the ground and I thought, ‘Oh, no, this can’t be happening,’ ” Nimmo said. “It’s during the celebration and [you are thinking] hopefully he just twisted it or something and it’s better than it was looking. Obviously I felt bad about it for a little while and I feel terrible for Edwin.





Buck Showalter is left with a big hole in his bullpen. AP

“He’s a lighthearted competitor in everything that he does and he brings an infectious smile and personality to the clubhouse. He’s always upbeat. He’s never seems nervous. He never seems anxious.”

Diaz received a five-year contract worth $102 million from the Mets in November, after one of the most dominant seasons by a closer in major league history.

Included was a 1.31 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 62 innings.

MLB will pick up the tab on Diaz’s salary for games missed during this injured list stint because the injury occurred during the WBC.

The right-hander is due $17.25 million in this first year of the new contract.

Mets general manager Billy Eppler said the injury Diaz sustained isn’t uncommon in NFL and NBA players, and a six-month timeline for return is within the range of possibilities.

But the Mets won’t know if a September or October return might be an option for Diaz until he progresses in rehab.

“Those [instances] are a little bit more the exception than the rule and in this case we won’t update Edwin’s timeline for a while,” Eppler said.





The Mets will miss Edwin Diaz’s presence in the locker room as well. Corey Sipkin for NY Post

The Mets retooled their bullpen in the offseason, signing David Robertson to a one-year contract worth $10 million after trading for left-hander Brooks Raley.

The team also re-signed Adam Ottavino on a two-year contract worth $14.5 million.

Robertson and Ottavino both have closing experience, but neither Showalter nor Eppler was prepared to say who would step into Diaz’s role.

“We built a bullpen that we walked into the year and thought was pretty deep,” Eppler said. “I think I have talked about having five high-leverage relievers and what that usually lends itself to.

“We are in a spot where we have guys who have a good amount of closing experience on our roster, but as far as the immediate that’s going to be part of conversations that Buck and myself and [pitching coach] Jeremy Hefner have as spring rolls on and we roll into the season.”

Nimmo removed himself from consideration for the WBC after signing a new contract with the Mets, in part over health concerns.

But the outfielder wasn’t about to disparage the event in the aftermath of Diaz’s injury.

“It happens — it’s going to happen,” Nimmo said. “It’s playing games at a high playoff intensity. … I think the crazy freak part of this was it happened during the celebration. It wasn’t even while he was throwing 100 mph.”