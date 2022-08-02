Mets land Cubs’ Mychal Givens to aid pen at MLB trade deadline

The Mets finally got their needed bullpen help at the MLB trade deadline.

Mychal Givens Getty Images

The Amazin’s acquired righty reliever Mychal Givens from the Cubs for right-handed pitcher Saul Gonzalez, the team announced.

The 32-year-old Givens, who played for Mets manager Buck Showalter in Baltimore, is 6-2 with a 2.66 ERA and 1.25 WHIP this season with Chicago.