Mets’ Kodai Senga brings his ghost forkball, aces curiosity

While introducing new Mets right-hander Kodai Senga at Citi Field on Monday, general manager Billy Eppler pointed out his own background in professional scouting.

“My mentors always talked about guys that had impactful tools,’’ Eppler said. “We try to gravitate to that because they show up in big-time games. [Senga] encompasses that with impact-level pitches.”

Perhaps Senga’s most impactful pitch is the ghost fork, the 29-year-old’s forkball that goes along with a fastball that can hit triple digits.

The ghost fork, a forkball/splitter that disappears out of the strike zone — hence the nickname — will be put to the test in the majors after Senga signed a five-year, $75 million deal to leave Fukuoka of Nippon Professional Baseball.

“I’m excited to see it,’’ Eppler said. “I know the bottom falls out of it and comes out of the hand looking like a fastball.”

Asked how it became such an effective pitch, Senga — who spoke some English during his press conference — said, “Practice.”

Kodai Senga Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

He uses it primarily as a strikeout pitch, but will have to adjust to the different type of ball used by MLB.

Senga won’t be coming to the majors without any insight.

He’s spoken often with Yu Darvish and the Mets said they are planning to have a strong support system for Senga.

Senga, who pitched Fukuoka to four straight Japan Series titles from 2017-20, will also be surrounded by some of the most established pitchers in the game in fellow newcomer Justin Verlander — set to be introduced as a Met on Tuesday at Citi Field, as well as Max Scherzer.

“I have a feeling Max and Kodai will spend some time together,’’ Eppler said. “Max will have some curiosity with how he’s doing some things, too. One thing I noticed about Max last year is this guy likes teaching. This guy cares. That’ll benefit Kodai.”

Since Senga, listed at 6-foot and 178 pounds, is accustomed to pitching once a week, the Mets might look to build in extra days between starts, which is something they could also look to do with Scherzer and Verlander, given the amount of innings they have pitched in their careers.

Eppler said they wouldn’t necessarily use a six-man rotation, but they will discuss using it “at times.”

The schedule will work itself out.

What the Mets are counting on is Senga’s stuff translating to the majors, with the ghost fork setting him apart.

Max Scherzer Robert Sabo

The unique parts of the pitch have been compared to Daisuke Matsuzaka, who used a gyroball with the Red Sox.

Masahiro Tanaka, who Eppler helped bring to the Yankees, featured a devastating splitter.

“I think they spend a lot of time, I don’t want to say tinkering, but maybe experimenting with different movement characteristics,’’ Eppler said. “A focus of theirs is to see if they can do creative things with the baseball.”

The idea is simple: “One of the major components of a successful pitcher is being able to upset hitters’ timing. If you can make the ball do things hitters are not expecting, it takes them time to adjust.”