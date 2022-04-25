Mets Keep the April Good Times Rolling

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Mets have done a heck of a job of getting the fan base excited in April. They have done it again so far this season. They have won all five series, are 12-5 and have the most wins in MLB. The tables have turned for the worse in past years, but there is certainly a different feel, at least for now, with this Buck Showalter-led Mets squad. Can this team keep the good times rolling?

To discuss the Mets’ last two series victories over the Giants and Diamondbacks and look ahead, we bring you a new episode of your favorite Mets podcast “Amazin’ But True” with Nelson Figueroa and yours truly. No guest on this episode, but I take a trip to the Nelson Figueroa Spanish Academy and we debut “Figgie’s Fables.” With poor fan behavior a topic of the weekend thanks to some clowns at Yankee Stadium, Figgie tells a story of a few times he dealt with unruly fans.

SIZZLING START: Mets win another series in Arizona. Tylor “Big Drip” Megill continues to be tremendous in the rotation. David Peterson filled in nicely for Taijuan Walker. Friday’s game is usually a game the Mets do not win after Edwin Diaz blows the save.

Mets win another series in Arizona. Tylor “Big Drip” Megill continues to be tremendous in the rotation. David Peterson filled in nicely for Taijuan Walker. Friday’s game is usually a game the Mets do not win after Edwin Diaz blows the save. MAD MAX/LINDOR/MARTE/BUCK: Max Scherzer was sensational against the Giants. Francisco Lindor continues to shine in Year 2 with the Mets. Starling Marte has been electric on the base paths. This team has a different feeling to it with Buck Showalter at the helm.

Max Scherzer was sensational against the Giants. Francisco Lindor continues to shine in Year 2 with the Mets. Starling Marte has been electric on the base paths. This team has a different feeling to it with Buck Showalter at the helm. YANKEE FANS MAYHEM: Ranting over the fans who threw beer cans on the field after a walk-off Yankees win at Yankee Stadium. What needs to change? This was an embarrassing look for the fan base.

Ranting over the fans who threw beer cans on the field after a walk-off Yankees win at Yankee Stadium. What needs to change? This was an embarrassing look for the fan base. FIGGIE’S FABLES: Figgie tells a few stories about his interactions, both good and bad, with fans at opposing ballparks.

Figgie tells a few stories about his interactions, both good and bad, with fans at opposing ballparks. NELSON FIGUEROA SPANISH ACADEMY: Figgie teaches me how to say “drunk fans” and “best team in major leagues” in Spanish.

Figgie teaches me how to say “drunk fans” and “best team in major leagues” in Spanish. CATS/FERRYHAWKS: We close the show talking about how I relate to Eduardo Escobar with not liking cats. Figgie updates us on a rough opening weekend for his Staten Island Ferryhawks in West Virginia.

