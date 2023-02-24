Mets’ Joey Lucchesi makes mound return after Tommy John surgery

PORT ST. LUCIE — Joey Lucchesi received his first “adrenaline jump” of spring training Friday, when he returned for the closest thing to major league action he has experienced in more than 1 1/2 years.

The Mets left-hander displayed the cutter on which he has been working and threw his signature pitch, the “churve,” five times. Over two shutout innings, he allowed one hit and one walk in an intrasquad scrimmage in front of a few hundred fans at Clover Park.

“I was a little anxious, like good nerves,” Lucchesi said. “Got all the boys watching, the coaches and the fans. That was the first adrenaline jump I got, so it was cool to get out there and get it out of the way.”

Lucchesi, 29, spent last season rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. He will be stretched out during camp as rotation depth, joining David Peterson and Tylor Megill, among others in that duty. Manager Buck Showalter, however, hasn’t ruled out the idea of utilizing Lucchesi out of the bullpen at some point.





Joey Lucchesi made his long-awaited return to the mound after 1 1/2 years. Corey Sipkin for NY Post

The Mets discussed the possibility of having Lucchesi return to the major leagues in September of last season as a lefty reliever, but ultimately chose another direction. Lucchesi has pitched as both a starter and reliever in his major league career.

“I thought I could have contributed,” said Lucchesi, who was acquired by the Mets from the Padres, in a three-way trade that included the Pirates, before the 2021 season. “I definitely wanted to get the call-up and help the team out, especially against my former team [in the playoffs]. But it was out of my control. It was a little sad, but it’s a new year and just look ahead.”

And that means staying ready for any possible role.

“I want to just help contribute to the team any way,” Lucchesi said. “I love starting, I have been a starter my whole career, but I can help out in the pen, too. I can get outs wherever. It doesn’t matter. I feel like I’m a dog and wherever they need me I can help out.”

Lucchesi appeared in 11 games for the Mets, pitching to a 4.46 ERA, before tearing the ulnar lateral collateral ligament in his left elbow in June 2021. During his rehab last season, he appeared in eight games at three minor league levels.

The offseason included workouts at Eric Cressey’s gym in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., where Lucchesi focused on his agility.





Joey Lucchesi pitches during an intrasquad game at Mets spring training on Feb. 24. Corey Sipkin for NY Post

“Usually I just lift traditionally, like dead lift and squat, heavy as I can and run as long as I can,” Lucchesi said. “But over there, they had me do single leg, single arm compound workouts, different types of movement, opening my diaphragm. I feel slimmer, but more explosive and mobile.

“I feel a little bit younger, too, my body. I don’t feel as stiff. I feel loose. They helped me out a lot there and I am real grateful for everyone over there.”

Lucchesi’s churve is a combination changeup and curveball that he began throwing in college. It’s a pitch Lucchesi had used successfully to fool batters. But he is also interested in refining his cutter, which is a weapon against right-handed batters.





Joey Lucchesi admitted he was ‘anxious’ before his return to the mound. Corey Sipkin for NY Post

“I’m liking it, I’m feeling like it’s a good weapon against righties,” Lucchesi said. “I am getting a good feel for all my pitches.”

His next step will be a Grapefruit League appearance Wednesday against the Marlins, during which he will possibly stretch out to pitch three innings.

“Today was a big day for him — you don’t want to lose sight of that,” Showalter said. “A lot of emotion out there and I think he will only get better.”