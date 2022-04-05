Mets’ Jeff McNeil continues solid spring against Astros

Here are some notable nuggets that happened during Mets’ spring training action on Monday:

Mac’s dagger

Jeff McNeil went 2-for-3, which included a double, batting in the leadoff spot in Brandon Nimmo’s place in the Mets’ 3-3 exhibition tie with the Astros in West Palm Beach, Fla. McNeil is hitting .290 this spring.

<br />

Slipped away

Adam Ottavino got hit with a blown save after allowing one run on two hits and a walk in the ninth inning. Ottavino allowed two runs against the Cardinals in his previous Grapefruit League outing.

Caught my eye

Joely Rodriguez, acquired in a trade Sunday with the Yankees, was given No. 30 — the same jersey number worn by Michael Conforto for the previous seven seasons.

Tuesday’s schedule

The Mets will play their Grapefruit League finale, against the Nationals in West Palm Beach, and then travel to Washington for a workout the following day.