Mets’ Jacob deGrom will get ball to start series vs. Rockies

Jacob deGrom will lead off against the Rockies.

After his normal turn in the rotation was pushed back — removing him from the Subway Series mix — the Mets’ ace will receive the ball Thursday at Citi Field, according to manager Buck Showalter, for the start of a four-game series against Colorado.

Taijuan Walker returned from lower back pain that pushed back his scheduled Sunday start. Instead, he pitched Tuesday against the Yankees in The Bronx. That allowed Showalter to give deGrom extra rest following a 95-pitch outing last Thursday in Atlanta. The Mets have a day off Wednesday.

Jacob deGrom will pitch for the Mets on Thursday. Getty Images

Showalter had previously said deGrom would either pitch Thursday or Friday. With deGrom slated for Thursday, right-hander Chris Bassitt will receive the Friday start.

Eduardo Escobar will likely be activated on Friday or Saturday, according to Showalter.

The veteran infielder was placed on the injured last week with a left oblique strain, opening a roster spot for rookie third baseman Brett Baty. If Baty is going to remain on the major league roster, the Mets will need a backup shortstop option (Yolmer Sanchez can play the position). Showalter said he considers Escobar capable of playing shortstop if needed, but it’s too early to say if Baty will stay.

“It’s been fun to kind of see the game through [Baty’s] eyes a little bit,” Showalter said.

Carlos Carrasco threw a bullpen session Tuesday and team officials are encouraged by the right-hander’s progress rehabbing a left oblique strain. Showalter’s expectation is that Carrasco will return to the rotation in the first week of September.

David Peterson is expected to remain in the rotation — he was the 27th man on the roster for a doubleheader last weekend — and pitch Saturday against the Rockies at Citi Field.

Daniel Vogelbach has been dealing with “high hamstring” discomfort, according to Showalter, but it’s not something that threatens to sideline him.

“It doesn’t hurt him or bother him to hit,” Showalter said. “It’s something that he can play through. I mean this in a nice way: It’s not necessarily taking away from a skill that he brings. He’s still a threat offensively and he can still hit.”

Drew Smith, who is recovering from a right lat strain, could resume throwing from a mound as soon as Friday. The right-hander put his return timetable in the “before mid-September” range.

Former Mets manager Jerry Manuel will serve as the bench coach for Team USA next year in the World Baseball Classic. The team will be managed by Mark De Rosa.