Mets’ Jacob deGrom to make first rehab start on Sunday

Jacob deGrom will be pitching in a game again.

The Mets ace will begin his rehab assignment with Single-A Port St. Lucie on Sunday, the Mets said Saturday, the largest step yet in his quest back to a major league mound.

DeGrom has not pitched with the Mets since July 7, 2021. He was shut down in spring training, on April 1, with a stress reaction in his right scapula. He began throwing again in May and has been building up since.

Jacob deGrom Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

“He’s hit every benchmark,” manager Buck Showalter said before the Mets hosted the Rangers. “We’ll see how he does on Sunday. … We’ll go outing to outing and see how he feels the next day.”

Max Scherzer is set to return Tuesday, and the Mets can envision having both their aces back.

Showalter said deGrom is on schedule.

“Exactly what (the doctors) set up has been what Jake has needed,” Showalter said.