Mets’ Jacob deGrom refuses to discuss looming free agency

Jacob deGrom was in no mood to discuss his looming offseason decisions.

The ace right-hander shut down all questions about his contract and potential free agency, following the Mets’ season-ending 6-0 loss to the Padres on Sunday.

DeGrom has indicated on multiple occasions that he plans to opt out of his contract and become a free agent after this season.

“I’m not going to discuss any contract stuff,” deGrom said. “We’re disappointed we lost the baseball game tonight.”

DeGrom was the winning pitcher in Game 2 of the wild-card series after allowing two earned runs over six innings. Afterward he indicated he had given thought to the possibility it was his last start for the Mets. He was asked after Sunday’s game if he had given that idea any further thought.

“I haven’t really thought about it,” deGrom said. “It’s disappointing that we lost tonight, that was the goal to move on and the plan was to be going to LA. That is something we’re not doing, so I haven’t really thought about it right now.”

Jacob deGrom will likely become a free agent as he intends to opt out of his contact. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

DeGrom, 34, didn’t pitch his first game of the season for the Mets until Aug. 2 after rehabbing a stress reaction he sustained in his right scapula in spring training. In 11 starts for the Mets he went 5-4 with a 3.08 ERA with 102 strikeouts in 64 ¹/₃ innings pitched.

“I wasn’t here all year, but these guys did a great job,” deGrom said. “The time I was here we had a great group of guys and a blast to be around. We just fell a little short.”

Brandon Nimmo was still in uniform almost 90 minutes after the game’s conclusion to soak in the atmosphere for potentially the last time as a Mets player. Nimmo, who is headed toward free agency, took pictures with family members on the field.

“Free agency will be an interesting road I have never gone down before, so we’ll see what’s in store, it’s going to be a new adventure for me as well so I don’t really know what to expect,” Nimmo said.

Edwin Diaz, another free agent after the season, said he would like to hear from the Mets sooner rather than later.

“I hope they come to me quickly to talk,” Diaz said. “I will take the best offer for me and my family.”