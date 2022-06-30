Mets’ Jacob deGrom on the brink of first rehab start

Max Scherzer is done rehabbing and Jacob deGrom may be about to begin.

The Post’s Mike Puma reported Thursday the Mets are considering having deGrom pitch Sunday night in a rehab start with Port St. Lucie. Coming up on almost a year since his last major league start (July 7), the Mets ace appears to be getting closer to returning to an MLB mound.

DeGrom, who was shut down on April 1 with a stress reaction in his right scapula, faced hitters on Wednesday and threw 27 pitches, four days after he threw 20 pitches. Mets manager Buck Showalter said the team wanted to see how deGrom felt Thursday before solidifying his next step. It seems that the two-time Cy Young Award winner is feeling good if a rehab start has been put on the table.

“You can tell he’s upbeat about where he is,” Showalter said Wednesday. “The body language more than anything… I wish I’d seen him more up close and personal but he’s where you’d expect from a guy who’s getting closer. He’s enamored with what’s going on right now.”

Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom could make a rehab start on Sunday. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

If all goes well in deGrom’s rehab process, he could be back some time in July. The Mets, who are on their first three-game losing streak of the season, will at least be getting Scherzer back next week.