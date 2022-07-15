Mets’ Jacob deGrom hits 100 mph three times in rehab start

CHICAGO — Jacob deGrom extended to pitch four innings Thursday night, perhaps the last action he will see in a minor league uniform before rejoining the Mets.

The ace right-hander allowed an unearned run over four innings and 42 pitches for Triple-A Syracuse against Jacksonville. DeGrom hit 100 mph on the radar gun three times, finishing with two hits allowed and one walk with four strikeouts.

“I felt a little out of whack the first couple of innings, but then I made an adjustment,” deGrom told reporters in Syracuse. “I wasn’t locating my fastball quite like I wanted to early on, but over the last couple of innings felt a lot better.”

DeGrom’s previous two rehab starts in his comeback from a stress reaction on his right scapula came for Single-A St. Lucie. He last pitched in a regular-season game for the Mets on July 7, 2021.

Mets officials tentatively plan to have deGrom pitch in a simulated game next week (the minor league affiliates are dark during the All-Star break) and could insert him into the rotation thereafter. If deGrom remains on schedule, he would likely pitch July 24 against the Padres or two days later in the Subway Series. Mets officials have not ruled out the idea of an additional minor league rehab start for deGrom if they feel it’s warranted.

Jacob deGrom allowed one unearned run in four innings in his Triple-A rehab start. Danny Tripodi

DeGrom said “trusting the process” has been an important part of his rehab.

“It was pretty thorough in reaching different thresholds of throwing before I even stepped on the mound,” deGrom said. “Everything was on a radar gun as far as each day you are going to throw this hard and no harder than that. So it was very thorough and step by step. I had to trust the process and try not to do too much, because if I did it again, I was out for the rest of this year.”

DeGrom’s night included the Mets’ top prospect, catcher Francisco Alvarez, receiving his pitches.

“He did a good job,” deGrom said. “He came up to me before the game, asked kind of what I wanted to do and was a nice target.”

Taijuan Walker spent Wednesday night at Marcus Stroman’s home. Among the topics was their scheduled pitching matchup on Friday. The right-handers were teammates with the Mets last season.

“It would be more fun if we were hitting so we could hit against each other,” Walker said. “But it will be a fun little matchup: See who can go out there and go further and have a better stat line.”

Stroman received a three-year contract worth $71 million from the Cubs after the Mets didn’t make a serious offer to retain him. Stroman pitched to a 3.02 ERA in 33 starts last season and became the staff ace after deGrom was sidelined.

Will Stroman have a chip on his shoulder facing the Mets?

“I feel like he always pitches with a chip on his shoulder, which makes him good, which makes him who he is,” Walker said. “It drives him and he’s so competitive and whether it’s us or anybody else.”

Stroman has pitched to a 4.91 ERA in 10 starts for the Cubs this season. He spent more than a month on the injured list with a shoulder injury, returning last weekend against the Dodgers to pitch four scoreless innings.

Trevor May is scheduled to begin facing hitters on Sunday in Port St. Lucie in his rehab from a stress reaction in his right triceps.

Ender Inciarte was designated for assignment to clear space for Jeff McNeil’s return from the injured list.