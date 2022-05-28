Mets’ Jacob deGrom ‘completely normal’ as he works toward return

Jacob deGrom feels, in his own words, “completely normal.”

The stress reaction in his right scapula is no longer bothering him. Soon, he will be back on the mound, although the Mets’ ace didn’t have an exact timeframe for that. But he is making progress towards returning to the team.

Jacob deGrom AP

“So far everything has felt good,” he said in his first public comments since Opening Day. “I feel completely normal.”

DeGrom said on Saturday before the Mets-Phillies game at Citi Field that he long-tossed from 135 feet on Friday. The next step is getting on the mound and at some point making a few rehab starts in the minor leagues. DeGrom believes he would need to work up to four innings before being ready to start a game for the Mets.

DeGrom recently moved his workouts up north with the team so he could be closely monitored by team officials. He will travel with the Mets on their upcoming west coast trip following the current six-game homestand.