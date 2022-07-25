Mets’ Jacob deGrom appears at Citi Field as he awaits next rehab start

Jacob deGrom’s cameo at Citi Field consisted of a bullpen session Sunday, as he awaits his next minor-league rehab start.

The date and locale of that outing wasn’t announced by the club, but manager Buck Showalter hinted it won’t be in Florida, saying deGrom was in New York because it put him closer to his next stop. The Mets’ Triple-A affiliate (Syracuse), and Double-A affiliate (Binghamton) are both home this week.

Showalter was asked if deGrom’s next rehab start will be his last or if the pitcher will need another before rejoining the active roster.

“I know what the plan is, but if something happens that makes us deviate from that plan, we will, which we have a couple of times, just barely, a day or two,” Showalter said before the Mets beat the Padres 8-5. “Right now I know what the plan is and I would rather not put it out there completely until we get to that step.”

DeGrom last week threw 60 pitches in a simulated game in Port St. Lucie — he has pitched three times in minor league games since July 3 — after which team brass decided it would be beneficial if he were stretched out further. DeGrom had that simulated game delayed by two days because of muscle soreness in his shoulder.

DeGrom, who is returning from a stress reaction on his right scapula, last pitched in a regular season game for the Mets on July 7 of last year.

Trevor May pitched a scoreless inning for Double-A Binghamton in his first minor league rehab appearance since he was placed on the injured list May 3 with a stress reaction in his right triceps.

Max Scherzer is scheduled to start Wednesday against the Yankees, but Showalter said that won’t become official until seeing how the right-hander feels following his work day (the manager had considered extra rest for Scherzer). Taijuan Walker is the Mets’ scheduled starter for Tuesday.

Eduardo Escobar’s absence from the starting lineup on Sunday was just a night off for the third baseman, according to Showalter. Luis Guillorme got the start in Escobar’s place.

The Mets are encouraging fans to use mass transit and arrive early for the Subway Series games on Tuesday and Wednesday due to the sellouts anticipated at Citi Field. For both games, the Mets are offering $5 Nathan’s hotdogs to fans between 5:10 p.m. and 6:10 p.m.