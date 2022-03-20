Mets’ J.D. Davis OK after getting hit by pitch

Here are some notable nuggets that happened during Mets’ spring training on Saturday:

Hot start

Luis Guillorme, Dominic Smith and Nick Plummer each crushed an opposite-field home run in the first inning off Nationals right-hander Josiah Gray.

Heads up

J.D. Davis was hit in the back by a Will Harris pitch in the third inning, but he proved to be no worse for the wear and stayed in the game.

Caught my eye

Owner Steve Cohen and team president Sandy Alderson made the trip to West Palm Beach to watch Buck Showalter’s first game (albeit an exhibition) managing the Mets, a 6-2 win.

Sunday’s schedule

The Mets will play host to the Cardinals at Clover Park for a 1:10 p.m. game. David Peterson gets the start and is scheduled to be followed by Tylor Megill and Drew Smith, among others.