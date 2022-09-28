Mets in NL East tie, Carlos Carrasco struggles in loss to Marlins

The 10 ½-game edge the Mets held on June 1 is a distant memory. The 2 ½-game lead the Mets rebuilt as recently as Friday has been torn down.

With seven games to play — three of which will be head to head between the Mets and Braves — it’s a clean slate in the NL East. The Mets and Braves are all tied up, setting the stage for a dramatic final week that manager Buck Showalter’s Mets wanted to avoid.

The Mets dug a first-inning hole they never climbed out of and lost 6-4 to the Marlins in front of 29,067 at Citi Field on Tuesday night. The loss was just their third in the past 11 games, and, in the process, they lost their division lead.

The Mets and Braves have identical records (97-58) ahead of the Mets’ series finale against the Marlins and Atlanta’s series finale in Washington on Wednesday. The Braves, who won Tuesday, are scheduled to host the Mets starting Friday, though the timing and possibly the location of the series are up in the air because Hurricane Ian is expected to move through Georgia later in the week.

Carlos Carrasco struggled in the Mets’ loss to the Marlins on Tuesday. Paul J. Bereswill

“This is fun. This is really, really fun being in a race like this,” said Pete Alonso, who smacked a three-run home run in the fourth inning, becoming the first Met to hit 40 homers in multiple seasons. “Every day is a chance to be great. [Wednesday is] another chance for us to be great. We just want to continue playing the great baseball we’ve been playing all year.”

That brand of baseball was not apparent Tuesday, beginning with their starting pitcher. Carlos Carrasco, who is battling with Taijuan Walker to be the No. 4 starter in the playoffs, entered the game as the better pitcher this month and proceeded to severely hurt his argument.

The 35-year-old allowed four runs in three innings — and probably was fortunate to limit the damage to four — while surrendering six hits and a walk and hitting a batter through 67 pitches.

Miami Marlins relief pitcher Richard Bleier argues after he is called for three balks in the eighth inning against the New York Mets. Corey Sipkin

“I missed a lot of spots,” said Carrasco, who was only happy with his changeup, but the Marlins laid off the offering in the fifth time facing him this season.

He loaded the bases in both the first and the second innings, though he was only burned in the first. Bryan De La Cruz’s sacrifice fly scored a run and a wild pitch brought in a second run.

The Marlins added two more runs in the third, when JJ Bleday hit a flat, four-seam fastball (one of several of Carrasco’s pitches that lacked its usual velocity) for a two-run home run that tucked inside the right-field foul pole for a 4-0 deficit.

Carrasco’s four-seamer has averaged 93.3 mph this season. It averaged 92 mph Tuesday, which he downplayed.

“I think the best [thing to do] is just command the ball no matter what,” said Carrasco, who snapped a career-high streak of 12 straight starts allowing three earned runs or fewer. “Just throw strikes, man, it’s more important.”

Alonso’s three-run blast — which increased his RBI count to 131, surpassing Aaron Judge (128) as the major league leader — brought the Mets to within one. The Marlins created distance against Trevor Williams in the fifth inning, when they loaded the bases for a third time. This time, Jacob Stallings lined a two-run single to right-center to make it 6-3.

The Mets’ offense went silent against Pablo Lopez and the Marlins’ staff. Their only runner in scoring position past the fourth inning resulted from bizarre circumstances.

In the eighth inning, Jeff McNeil singled and was balked all the way home. First-base umpire John Tumpane continually made the call against lefty Richard Bleier. The third balk brought McNeil home and resulted in an irate Marlins manager Don Mattingly being tossed after several minutes of pointing and shouting at the umpires.

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso reacts to the dugout as he runs up the baseline on his three-run home run during the fourth inning. Paul J. Bereswill

Bleier got Alonso to ground out to end the inning, before the pitcher also was ejected after confronting the umpiring crew.

While the crowd enjoyed it, the Mets were too far buried to take advantage.

The Mets have won 14 of the 24 games they have played this month, largely against weaker competition. Their fall into a first-pace tie, however, is less of a collapse than it is a steep climb by Atlanta.

After the game, the Mets were not focusing on the lead they lost, but on the week that lies ahead.

“Our guys have worked hard to create an opportunity,” Showalter said. “Turn the page and it’s about [Wednesday] night and [Jesus] Luzardo and hopefully [Walker] can have a good outing and give us a chance.”

They have a chance, but so do the Braves.