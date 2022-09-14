Mets hope to get Max Scherzer back next week after likely final tune-up

The Mets were optimistic Max Scherzer’s Wednesday outing could be his final tuneup before he rejoins the big-league rotation.

Scherzer started for Triple-A Syracuse on the same day David Peterson, who was replacing the co-ace in the rotation, got the ball for the Mets against the Cubs at Citi Field.

Scherzer threw 59 pitches in 3 ²/₃ innings in which he allowed one run on three hits and a walk with seven strikeouts against Triple-A Buffalo. Mets manager Buck Showalter had said “hopefully” Scherzer would throw four innings.

The Mets hope the next time through the rotation, Scherzer will retake his spot.

“He felt good [Tuesday after throwing],” Showalter said before Scherzer’s outing. “I hope that goes well [Wednesday], and we can get Max back on Monday, when he’s eligible.”

On Monday the Mets will be in Milwaukee for one of the two remaining series against opponents above .500. If Scherzer pitches Monday and the Mets stay on turn the rest of the season, he would be set up to pitch the series finale in Oakland and then the early-October series finale in Atlanta in what projects to be the most important series of the season.

Max Scherzer

Scherzer has missed two starts since being placed on the injured list with left oblique irritation. When he returns, his workload will be worth watching. His arm failed him last October with the Dodgers, with whom he could not take his scheduled start in the NLCS because of fatigue that he blamed on not being built up enough.

Showalter believed Tylor Megill (shoulder strain) would require one more game during his rehab assignment. The starter turned reliever was excellent in four outings with Double-A Binghamton and Syracuse before allowing five runs while recording two outs in a game Tuesday.

Megill has not returned for a second frame in any appearance.

“There was some thought about him finishing an inning with two outs and then starting the next inning, trying to give him two ups,” Showalter said. “That’s the last hurdle, and I think that’s probably the way we’ll go.”

Drew Smith (lat strain) has made two rehab appearances. The final step in the minors for the righty reliever likely will be pitching back-to-back Friday and Saturday.

“Then I think we’ll have a decision to make hopefully,” Showalter said.

Wednesday was Islanders Night at Citi Field. Attendees included Josh Bailey (who threw out the ceremonial first pitch), Adam Pelech, Scott Mayfield, Ryan Pulock, Anthony Beauvillier and Russ Johnston.

During the news conference, Showalter took a detour to ask “the difference between TikTok, Twitter, FaceTime and all the other [social media].”

He was informed TikTok involves dancing. He won’t be joining any time soon.

“Buck don’t dance,” he said.