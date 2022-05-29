Mets honor retired WFAN great Ed Coleman

After nearly three decades covering the Mets, Ed Coleman was celebrated by the franchise Saturday.

The affable and easygoing longtime radio reporter, who hosted pregame and postgame radio shows on WFAN and WCBS starting in 1993, retired this offseason.

Coleman, affectionately known as “Eddie C,” threw out the ceremonial first pitch to former Mets closer John Franco and was given a custom Mets jersey with his name on the back of it. During a press conference, the Mets played a video of David Wright congratulating Coleman.

“I heard from a lot of players when I decided to retire, but David was the first to call me and the first words he said were, ‘Thank God,’ ” Coleman recalled with a laugh. “It’s special to hear from David. It’s great to be back in this room. I’ve missed this. I know you hear the players say this an awful lot, but you miss the people, and I miss the people.

“It was a little bit hard stepping away, but I think it was time,” Coleman said before the Mets’ 8-2 win over the Phillies at Citi Field. “I felt that the last couple of years. I’m just glad the club is doing great this year.”

Ed Coleman throw out the first pitch before the Mets’ 8-2 win over the Phillies at Citi Field. Getty Images

With a need for extra outfielders after Travis Jankowski was lost for up to two months with a fracture to the fourth metacarpal of his left hand, the Mets called up outfielder Nick Plummer from Triple-A Syracuse and demoted reliever Yoan Lopez. Plummer has previously spent time with the Mets this season, appearing in two games. He was hitting well at Syracuse, producing an .824 OPS.

“He brings some things, quality at-bats. He’s doing well down there. He can play all three [outfield] positions, left-handed bat. … We like what ‘Plum’ brings. We can make use of some things he does. It gives us some other options off the bench,” manager Buck Showalter said.

Trevor Williams will fill the open spot in the Mets’ rotation on Tuesday. David Peterson will take the mound for the series opener against the Nationals on Memorial Day.