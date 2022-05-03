Mets honor 10-year-old who died during Little League game

The Mets left three bats leaning on the wall outside their clubhouse Tuesday as a tribute to 10-year-old Lazar LaPenna, who died during a Little League game in Long Beach on Friday.

“We send our love and support to his family and teammates in the Long Beach/Lido Little League,” the Mets wrote on social media.

Families around Long Island were leaving bats outside their homes this week, with the hashtag #BatsOutForLazar, to remember LaPenna, who suffered an epileptic seizure while running to first base. The fourth-grader collapsed on the field at Point Lookout Park in Lido Beach.

LaPenna’s father, Gregg, was one of the team’s coaches and watched the scene unfold from the sideline.

The elder LaPenna wrote a tribute to his son on Facebook on Sunday, saying his son “collapsed with excitement.”

“I’m holding the scorebook as he looks at me with the biggest smile,” Gregg LaPenna wrote. “I look down at the book to mark his single. That’s when my, my family’s life change… Lazar collapsed with excitement and went into a seizure.”