Mets hiring Elizabeth Benn in historic front office move

Billy Eppler’s first front office hire as Mets general manager is a historic one.

The team is hiring Elizabeth Benn as its director of major league operations, according to multiple reports. It makes her the highest ranking female baseball operations employee in club history.

Elizabeth Benn Twitter/@elizabenn

Benn has spent the past four-plus years working at Major League Baseball, starting as a youth programs and labor relations intern and working her way to her most recent position as a senior coordinator of baseball operations, according to her LinkedIn page.

The Canadian, who owns a Masters degree in philosophy from Columbia and was an adjunct lecturer at Lehman College, also spent time as a baseball instructor with the Blue Jays in 2015. Benn is a pitcher herself, playing in the amateur New York City Metro Baseball League on the weekends from 2016-18.

Eppler was hired as Mets GM in November.