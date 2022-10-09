Mets have Joe Musgrove’s ears checked for illegal substance in Game 3

With the Mets’ bats quiet in the decisive, Game 3 wild-card matchup, Buck Showalter tried a different method to change the course of a game the Mets trailed by four runs.

Before Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove could throw his first pitch of the bottom of the sixth inning Sunday night at Citi Field, the Mets manager approached first-base umpire and crew chief Alfonso Marquez. Showalter requested a substance check on Musgrove, who had allowed just one hit in five innings of a game the Padres led, 4-0.

The umpires checked Musgrove’s hat and notably ears for a substance, and the right-hander apparently passed, as he stayed in the game.

Pictures had circulated online of Musgrove’s ear appearing to have a shine, as if he could be using a sticky substance to help his grip and spin rate on the ball. It is also possible Musgrove was especially sweaty.

Getty Images, ESPN

If Showalter’s intention were to annoy Musgrove, it is possible it worked. As Musgrove came off the mound following another scoreless frame, he yelled toward the Mets dugout.

If Showalter’s intention were to annoy Musgrove so much that the Mets could break through against him, it did not immediately work.