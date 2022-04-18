Mets-Giants game postponed, to be made up in doubleheader

The Mets will have to wait a day to test themselves against the reigning NL West champions.

Monday’s Mets-Giants game was postponed due to expected inclement weather. The game will be made up Tuesday as part of a single-admission doubleheader, which will begin at 3:10 p.m.

Monday’s Mets vs. Giants game was postponed due to expected rain. Robert Sabo

Tylor Megill was going to start Monday’s game for the Mets against San Francisco’s Alex Cobb.

The Mets (7-3) lead the NL East while the Giants, who won 107 games last year, began Monday tied with the Dodgers at 7-2 atop the NL West.