Mets-Giants game postponed, to be made up in doubleheader

The Mets will have to wait a day to test themselves against the reigning NL West champions.
Monday’s Mets-Giants game was postponed due to expected inclement weather. The game will be made up Tuesday as part of a single-admission doubleheader, which will begin at 3:10 p.m.
Tylor Megill was going to start Monday’s game for the Mets against San Francisco’s Alex Cobb.
The Mets (7-3) lead the NL East while the Giants, who won 107 games last year, began Monday tied with the Dodgers at 7-2 atop the NL West.