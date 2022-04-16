Mets get boost from Trevor May’s return, Taijuan Walker coming soon

The Mets received positive injury news Saturday. One injured pitcher returned and another is getting closer to a rehabilitation assignment.

Reliever Trevor May (triceps strain) threw a shutout inning in his first appearance since Monday while starter Taijuan Walker (right shoulder bursitis) will throw a side session on Sunday and could make a rehab start in the middle of the week if all goes well.

“He’s physically ready to go,” manager Buck Showalter said after the Mets’ 3-2 loss to the Diamondbacks at Citi Field. “The question for us is one or two [rehab starts].”

David Peterson is taking Walker’s spot in the rotation and will make his first start of the season in the series finale on Sunday.

As for May, he felt good after his 16-pitch outing and believes he escaped a serious injury.

“Fortunately just like I thought when it all happened, just working through some recurring soreness that wasn’t recovering as fast as possible,” May said. “We just needed to get ahead of it and took a few days to really, really hammer out some strength stuff.

Trevor May and Taijuan Walker Corey Sipkin; AP

Before the game, the Mets honored the family of Gil Hodges, who was elected into the Hall of Fame last December by the Golden Days Era Committee. A video tribute of Hodges, the manager of the Mets’ 1969 world champions and eight-time All-Star with the Dodgers, was shown, and members of his family threw out the ceremonial first pitches. Hodges, who has one of five Mets jersey numbers that are retired, died in 1972 at the age of 47.

“Children, spouses, grandchildren, nieces, nephews — to have the whole family together for an event like this, to honor someone that most of them never got to meet, [is great],” his son, Gil Hodges Jr., said. “Which is in a way sad, but they get to see the reflection of how people talk about him. People talk about him like they had dinner with him a month ago, which is just amazing. The impact that someone who didn’t make it to 48 years old could have, 50 years after he passed away — to me it just gives you some idea of what kind of person he was. So it’s a great thrill for all of us, the whole family.”

Outfielders Brandon Nimmo and Mark Canha, along with bench coach Glenn Sherlock, remained away from the Mets after testing positive for COVID-19 on Friday. Dick Scott, a player development coordinator for the organization, took Sherlock’s place as the bench coach until he is able to return. Scott previously served in that role for the Mets in 2016-17.

The players were administered tests after they had been deemed in close contact with a physical therapist who had tested positive, a source told The Post’s Mike Puma. The players are believed to be asymptomatic.

The loss snapped the Mets’ 11-game home winning streak over the Diamondbacks that dated back to Aug. 24, 2017. … Mets pitchers struck out 16 batters Saturday, the sixth game this season in which they have struck out at least 10, which is the most in the major leagues.