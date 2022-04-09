Mets’ Francisco Lindor’s X-ray negative after plunking

WASHINGTON — Francisco Lindor is OK.

Lindor wanted to check whether one of his teeth was still whole, and he had a bruise on his chin, but he also had perhaps a new outlook on life and the Mets after being hit by a pitch during the fifth inning of a 7-3 win over the Nationals on Friday night.

Lindor had squared to bunt when an 88 mph fastball from Washington pitcher Steve Cishek bore toward the shortstop’s face. Lindor said afterward he believed the ball struck his helmet flap, and he collapsed to the dirt as a war of words erupted around him.

“He’s lucky,” manager Buck Showalter said of Lindor. X-rays were negative and he passed a concussion test.

Lindor said he thinks he can play Saturday, which would make him the second Mets star to be struck in the helmet this season and start the next day.

On Thursday, 24-year-old righty Mason Thompson drilled Pete Alonso with a slider that grazed the first baseman’s shoulder and struck the flap of his helmet. The Mets were angry that four batters had been hit by pitches through the first 14 innings of the season (James McCann was hit twice Thursday), and they showed it as Lindor was sprawled on the dirt.

Franciso Lindor is escorted off the field after getting hit by a pitch in the Mets’ 7-3 win over the Nationals. Corey Sipkin

Lindor said he is “proud” to be a Met after the benches-clearing tussle.

“Thank God I’m good,” said Lindor, who was replaced by Luis Guillorme. “I don’t have a headache right now, I feel good. Think one of my teeth might be cracked — but I can still smile.”

Lindor came out feeling mostly fine and thrilled with his teammates. Jeff McNeil said this type of incident can “absolutely” bring a team together.

“Everybody on this team has each other’s back, you saw it today,” said McNeil, who homered and came through with an RBI single. “Nice to have the whole team out there. I think this is a good group of guys, close knit.”

Edwin Diaz’s grandfather died Friday, Showalter announced. The closer is headed to Puerto Rico and will be placed on the bereavement list and “take whatever time he needs,” Showalter said.

The Mets are intentionally crowded with position players, which should cover them if and when injuries strike. Until then, though, Dominic Smith is an early victim of the jumble.

Smith was out of the starting lineup against righty Josiah Gray. Robinson Cano, who had a nice opener, got the nod at designated hitter, while Alonso manned first base and Mark Canha moved over to left field with Brandon Nimmo available to play center field.

Smith sitting the opener against lefty Patrick Corbin made sense. Through the early going of the season at least, it seems down to Cano and Smith for playing time.

Showalter signaled that Smith, whom The Post has reported was nearly dealt to the Padres last week, will start soon.

“We got it mapped out. We’re going to take full use of Smitty’s skills,” the manager said before Cano went 1-for-4 with a two-run single. “We’re not going to let anybody over there [in the clubhouse] that we think can really impact us sit around.”

Smith pinch-hit for Cano in the ninth and struck out.

Nimmo made his season debut, going 2-for-5 with a triple, after sitting Thursday with a stiff neck. Nimmo said his neck was at “98 percent.”

Catcher Tomas Nido also made his season debut, but not because James McCann had been hit twice the night before. McCann said he was OK after getting struck in the back and right foot.