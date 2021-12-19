Mets’ Francisco Lindor reveals he, fiancée Katia are married

It seems Steve Cohen wasn’t the only member of the Mets making life-changing moves this weekend.

On Sunday, shortstop Francisco Lindor announced on Instagram that he and his fiancée, Katia Reguero, had tied the knot in what appeared to be a lavish outdoor ceremony.

“I promise to love you forever, ’til death to us part,” the post read on both Lindor and Reguero’s pages.

Lindor, 28, wore a beige tux with black loafers while bride Reguero stunned in a strapless gown with a full skirt. She also tagged designer Oscar de la Renta in the post.

Francisco Lindor and Katia Reguero Instagram

The couple, who share 1-year-old daughter Kalina, got engaged in late 2020. In photos posted to social media, Lindor is seen popping the question to Reguero at sunset with their baby girl in a stroller nearby.

Leading up to the couple’s wedding day, Reguero enjoyed a bridal shower at Citi Field in July, courtesy of fellow Mets WAGs, and a bachelorette party a month later.

“Future Mrs. Lindor,” she posted on Instagram in August.

Katia Reguero enjoys her bachelorette party over the summer. Instagram

Lindor previously played in Cleveland from 2015 to 2020 before he was traded to the Mets in January. Two months later, he and the Mets agreed to a 10-year, $341 million extension.

Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor on Sept. 30, 2021. Robert Sabo/NY Post

Although the 2021 season didn’t go as Lindor may have planned, the Mets have made some major changes this offseason, including Saturday’s hiring of Buck Showalter as the new manager.