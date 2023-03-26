Mets’ Francisco Lindor blasts third homer of spring

Here are some nuggets from Mets spring training on Saturday:

Smile time

Francisco Lindor blasted a two-run homer in the Mets’ 4-4 exhibition tie with the Cardinals at Clover Park.

The homer was Lindor’s third this spring, one behind Pete Alonso and Ronny Mauricio for the team lead.





Francisco Lindor crosses home plate after belting a two-run homer in the Mets’ 4-4 exhibition tie with the Cardinals. USA TODAY Sports

Yacabonis fading

Jimmy Yacabonis had a second straight shaky relief outing after a strong stretch to begin the spring.

The right-hander walked two and allowed one run in the sixth inning.

Caught my eye

Brandon Nimmo played seven innings in center field and went 0-for-3 in his return to the lineup from a sprained right knee and ankle.

Sunday’s schedule

The Mets will play their Grapefruit League finale, with Justin Verlander a possibility to face the Marlins at Clover Park.

But Verlander also could pitch in a minor league game, given that his first regular-season start will be against the Marlins.