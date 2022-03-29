Mets’ Francisco Alvarez keeps showing off power before demotion

Here are some notable nuggets that happened during Mets’ spring training action on Monday:

Alvy Hammer

Top prospect Francisco Alvarez, the 20-year-old catcher who is 1-for-4 with a homer this spring, swatted a couple doubles in the intrasquad game. Alvarez was sent down to minor league camp later Monday.

Francisco Alvarez Corey Sipkin

Bat’s OK

James McCann hit well, but the catcher did not run the bases after making contact. The Mets think he will be ready to go Tuesday following back stiffness.

Caught My Eye

The umpires in the intrasquad game still were checking pitchers’ hands and fingers for foreign substances as they came off the mound. “We want them to do that,” manager Buck Showalter said. “We want our guys to get used to it.”

Tuesday’s Schedule

The Mets will travel to Jupiter, Fla., to face the Marlins. Chris Bassitt will make his Grapefruit League debut after throwing four scoreless innings in a minor league intrasquad outing last week.