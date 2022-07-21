Mets’ five biggest questions for second half of season

Will the top of the rotation get healthy?

Max Scherzer is back from his oblique strain, but the dream pairing with Jacob deGrom still has not taken shape. DeGrom is getting closer, but if and when he makes his season debut, and whether his shoulder and elbow hold up through October are key unknowns.

Can they find a DH?

J.D. Davis and Dominic Smith have not hit, just like Robinson Cano before them. The Mets have been one bat short all season, and Billy Eppler has to find the right one by the trade deadline.

Can they deepen the bullpen?

They could use a reliable lefty and probably another quality righty setup man, too. Trevor May should be back soon, and perhaps Tylor Megill becomes a late-season option out of the bullpen.

Jacob deGrom playing with the Syracuse Mets on Thursday, July 14, 2022. Danny Tripodi/New York Post

Will the unorthodox offense keep scoring?

The Mets’ 4.7 runs per game was fifth-best in baseball in the first half, yet their 92 home runs was 18th-best. They led the majors in infield hits and struck out the third-least. Can they ride a contact-heavy approach through the postseason?

Can they fend off the Braves?

Especially this season, winning the division will matter. If the NL East winner has one of the two best records in the league, it would receive a bye to the divisional round. If the Mets slip to a wild card, a first-round, three-game series would await them. The Mets have a 2 ¹/₂ game lead on Atlanta with 12 head-to-head matchups to go.