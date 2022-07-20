Mets fears aren’t going away

Watching Jacob deGrom pitch the past few years has been filled with gasps. His pitching might leave you breathless — or it might leave you waiting to exhale.

The scares around perhaps the best pitcher on Earth returned before he did. Just as the All-Star Game was starting, the Mets announced deGrom experienced “mild muscle soreness around his shoulder” Sunday, which led to his simulated game getting pushed back from Tuesday to Thursday.

The club said deGrom, shelved since spring training due to a stress reaction in his scapula, played catch Monday and Tuesday and will only have his schedule adjusted “out of an abundance of caution.” The messaging from the team suggests this is no big deal.

The problem is, seemingly every small deal has become a big deal with the most prized right arm in baseball.