Mets fans used N-word, sent death threats

Marcus Stroman claimed in a tweet on Wednesday that Mets fans aimed racist comments and death threats at him when he pitched in New York.

Stroman, who was a Met from 2019-21 (having opted out of the 2020 season due to injury), signed a three-year, $71 million contract with the Cubs in December. In deleted tweets on Tuesday, he said he is “beyond thankful” to have left the Mets.

On Wednesday, he expanded on exactly why – with some troubling details.

“Endless death threats, being called a n—– often, hearing black lives don’t matter, and playing for a front office who didn’t care about any of that,” Stroman tweeted, in response to a fan that suggested he was “the focus of bigotry” during his tenure with the Mets.

Stroman also retweeted several replies, including one tweet in which a supporter claimed Mets fan pages were flooded with comments of “weaponized racism” against Stroman.

His latest tweet was one in a streak of several attacking his former team.

“Very very thankful to be out of there for several reasons. God always got me,” Stroman tweeted earlier. “Beyond excited to perform for an incredible fanbase who appreciates their players! @Cubs.”

When asked to further explain the latter tweet, Stroman wrote, “The world isn’t ready for those answers to be honest.”

He said he will discuss the matter on his podcast “at some point,” and pointed out that he “still dealt on the mound through all of that! 🗣🤷🏾‍♂️.”

In response to a Twitter user that defended the Mets fanbase, saying that not all New York fans are racist, Stroman tweeted, “I respect and love you for that but the amount of racial/bias hate I received was truly disgusting.”